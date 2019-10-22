|
|
Emil F. Sipolt
Born: November 29, 1919
Died: October 17, 2019
Emil F. Sipolt, 99, a longtime resident of Fox Lake, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his son's home. On November 29, 1919, he was born in Chicago to the late Marcus and Anna (nee Grega) Sipolt. He married the late Casmira "Casey" Zak on August 20, 1941, in St. Louis.
Emil grew up in Cicero and graduated from J.S. Morton High School. Prior to being drafted into the Navy during WWII, he worked at Chicago Flexible Shaft Company/Sunbeam Corporation, and Buick and Dodge Aircraft. After being honorably discharged, Emil worked as a mechanic in Chicago. A gear-grinder by trade, Emil co-owned and operated Lee Tool Company in Chicago for 50 years, and was a former vice president and member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 49.
Community minded, Emil was a past president of the Shady Lane (now Stanton School) District 114 School Board, a former member of the Fox Lake Planning Board, and a social member of the Fox Lake Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his son, Robert "Timothy" (Debra) Sipolt of McHenry; grandchildren, Melissa (Bob Zloczewski) Sipolt, Jennifer (Brian) Baker, Matthew (fianc e Beth Baldwin) Sipolt, Chad Sipolt, Justin Sipolt, and Suzanne Wegener; great-grandchildren, Austin, Hannah, Kody, Matthew, Alexander, Jack, Jessica, Cashmiera, and Colton; daughter-in-law, Joyce Sipolt; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
In 2005, Emil was preceded in death by his wife, Casey; sons, Thomas Sipolt in 2018, and Richard "Richie" (the late Kathleen) Sipolt in 2019; and brothers, Michael, John, and Ernest Sipolt.
Visitation Thursday, October 24, from 3 p.m. until Navy funeral honors at 7:30 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Funeral service 10 a.m., Friday, October 25, at the funeral home. Burial in Grant Cemetery, Ingleside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , or 800-227-2345, or the cancer-research organization of your choice, appreciated.
You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 22, 2019