Emily M. Kotiw
Born: May 15, 1920
Died: October 22, 2019
Emily M. Kotiw was born in Turka, Ukraine on May 15, 1920, and passed on October 22, 2019. As a young woman, Emily traveled across Europe searching for a better life to raise her family. Along the way, she worked in many different countries, learning their ways, languages, traditions, and cultures. She eventually came to the United States through Ellis Island on September 24, 1949. She lived in Chicago for 10 years before moving to McHenry in 1959, where she remained. Emily lived on and managed a farm for 10 years before she began her career at McHenry Hospital, working in the kitchen as a cook and volunteering as a translator for patients on hundreds of occasions. Her years on the farm were some of her best years, raising cattle and chickens, as well as other animals. Her best role, though, was Nana--it became her name and title. Nana enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, watching old westerns, and listening to birds sing, but more than anything, Nana loved cooking and baking for her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Lydia (Jim) Marshall, sons Richard (Christie) Kotiw, Roman (Karen) Kotiw, Michael (Ruth) Kotiw, and David (Jodi) Kotiw, along with her daughters-in-law Sherri Kotiw and Sue Penniall, her 11 beloved grandchildren, Dawne and Sean, Karen and Julie, Jeffrey and Tracy, Nicholas and Johnny(deceased), Mark and Natalie, and Brittney and Justin, and her 14 great grandchildren, Lexi, Spencer Vaughn, Tori, and Bella, Nick, Cameron, Griffin, and Leighton, Shayne, Devyn, and Ronan, Isabella and Ramsey, and Emmett. She will be severely missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 27, 2019