Eric Stoerp
Eric Stoerp

Born: January 3, 1977; in Elgin, IL

Died: July 2, 2020; in Rockford, IL

Everyone loves Twinky! Eric "Twinky" Stoerp, 43, of Mendota passed away July 2, 2020 in Rockford surrounded by his family.

He was born January 3, 1977 in Elgin to Fred and Georgia (Wickersheim) Stoerp. On February 29, 2016 he married his Wisconsin Sweetheart, Kelly Bienfang, as they eloped to Tennessee.

Twink lived for anything farm related; cows, tractors and trucks. He worked as a local truck driver hauling grain. In addition, he collected Allis-Chalmers tractors that he used for tractor pulling. He also collected a variety of toy tractors. Twink was always the life of the party when with friends.

Twink is survived by his wife, Kelly Bienfang; his parents, Georgia and Fred Stoerp; his honorary brothers; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Mona Wickersheim, and Fred and Nettie Stoerp; his uncles, Mike and Chuckie Wickersheim, Bill Schurer; and his beloved dog, King.

His wife and parents will greet extended family and friends from Noon to 4pm on Saturday, July 18 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be no service.

Due to current restrictions, the number of people may be limited in the funeral home. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.

For information call the funeral home at 815-459-1760. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.



Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
