Erik John Hanson



Born: August 5, 1980



Died: July 22, 2020



Erik John Hanson, a Digital Pressman and devoted father, passed away in the early morning of July 22, 2020 at the age of 39 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL.



Erik is survived and will be dearly missed by his fiancée, Mallory Johnson; their children, Olive and Keller Hanson; his mother, Joyce Hanson; his sister, Karen (Dan) Beard; his nieces, Michaela and Kathryn Beard; and his brother, Michael Hanson.



Erik was preceded in death by his father, Michael John Hanson; and his grandparents, Helen and Frank Lembcke and Mary and Howard "Mickey" Hanson.



Erik was born August 5, 1980 to Joyce and Mike Hanson. After graduating Harvard High School in 1998, Erik furthered his education by attending McHenry County College and Northern Illinois University. Erik has resided for several years in Crystal Lake, Illinois with his family; Mallory, Olive (7) and Keller (4).



Erik was a friend to all and considered a brother by many. He was loyal, loving, and accepting with an unmistakable laugh that would engulf the room. Erik was artistically gifted; something that shines through in his children. He loved creating in the kitchen and took pride in cooking for his family and friends. Erik's hobby was riding and building mopeds. He was president of the "Woodstock Dicks" Moped Club and cherished being a part of the moped community. His presence will forever be missed by his family, friends, and those who had the opportunity to know him.



Erik was a lifetime avid sports fan of The Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls teams.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial for Erik's children's education fund is being established. A Graveside Service will take place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard, Illinois at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Refreshments to follow the service (location to be announced).





