Erika Ramos-Stientjes
Born: November 27, 1973; in Mexico City, Mexico
Died: February 10, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Erika Ramos-Stientjes, age 46, of Spring Grove, IL died suddenly on February 10, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. She was born on November 27, 1973 in Mexico City, Mexico to Gloria Manzo and Javier Ramos Sr. Erika married the love of her life, Michael Stientjes, on December 27, 1998.
Erika was a beautiful person inside and out. She was kind, generous, strong, brave and loving. Family was everything to her. She worked hard to make a good life for her family. Her 4 sons were her pride and joy.To see the glowing smile on Erika's face when her son Brandon graduated boot camp and became a U.S. Marine, when her son Erik graduated from high school or when her sons Steven and Jason's high school football team won the state championship would melt one's heart. She was so proud of her boys.
Erika will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. Erika was a hardworking, optimistic woman that always had a positive attitude. She was so proud of her Spring Grove home and loved decorating it. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family at her home. Erika loved to dance and was always fashionable.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Stientjes; their children, Brandon, Erik, Steven, and Jason; parents, her mother, Gloria Manzo; her father Javier Ramos Sr.; her brother, Javier and his partner Joanna; her sister, Karina Ramos; nephew, Julio Rodriguez; and the family dogs, Roxy and Sandy.
Services were private for the family.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests memorials to GO FUND ME. www.gofundme.com/f/erika-ramosstientjes-memorial
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 19, 2020