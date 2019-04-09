Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Erin Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erin T. Foster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erin T. Foster Obituary
Erin T. Foster

Born: August 29, 1959

Died: April 6, 2019

Erin T. Foster, 59, of Fox River Grove, was born August 29, 1959 in Harvard to Donald and Anne (nee Winkleman) DeWane. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Barrington.

Erin is survived by her husband, Jeff Foster; her siblings, Shawn (Sharyl) DeWane, and Quinn DeWane, Brehna (James) Pinkstaff; and her nieces and nephews, Shawn, Jr., Gillian, Paige, Brady, Cody, Miranda, and Mia.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00pm until time of memorial service at 7:00pm, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Assisi Animal Foundation, www.assisi.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now