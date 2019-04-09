|
Erin T. Foster
Born: August 29, 1959
Died: April 6, 2019
Erin T. Foster, 59, of Fox River Grove, was born August 29, 1959 in Harvard to Donald and Anne (nee Winkleman) DeWane. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Barrington.
Erin is survived by her husband, Jeff Foster; her siblings, Shawn (Sharyl) DeWane, and Quinn DeWane, Brehna (James) Pinkstaff; and her nieces and nephews, Shawn, Jr., Gillian, Paige, Brady, Cody, Miranda, and Mia.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00pm until time of memorial service at 7:00pm, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Assisi Animal Foundation, www.assisi.org.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019