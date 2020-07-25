Erlene Sorensen
Born: January 29, 1932
Died: July 20, 2020
Erlene Sorensen, 88 of Crystal Lake passed away July 20, 2020. She was born January 29, 1932 in Chicago to Earl and Ruth Binder.
Erlene was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Erlene is survived by her children, Michael (Linda) Sorensen, Kathryn (Michael) Tissing, Christopher (Jane) Sorensen, and Jeffrey (Stacey) Sorensen; grandchildren, Daniel, Ashley, Trent, and Christian; great grandchildren, CJ and Grace; and siblings, Dennis, James, Patricia, and Peggy. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; sister, Donna; and her parents.
Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Thursday July 30 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake. Memorial service will be at 12pm, Friday July 31 at the funeral home. The urn burial will be private at Mt. Emblem Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com
to send condolences.