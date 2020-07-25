1/
Erlene Sorensen
1932 - 2020
Erlene Sorensen

Born: January 29, 1932

Died: July 20, 2020

Erlene Sorensen, 88 of Crystal Lake passed away July 20, 2020. She was born January 29, 1932 in Chicago to Earl and Ruth Binder.

Erlene was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Erlene is survived by her children, Michael (Linda) Sorensen, Kathryn (Michael) Tissing, Christopher (Jane) Sorensen, and Jeffrey (Stacey) Sorensen; grandchildren, Daniel, Ashley, Trent, and Christian; great grandchildren, CJ and Grace; and siblings, Dennis, James, Patricia, and Peggy. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; sister, Donna; and her parents.

Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Thursday July 30 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake. Memorial service will be at 12pm, Friday July 31 at the funeral home. The urn burial will be private at Mt. Emblem Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.



Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
JUL
31
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Kathy, I am sorry to hear of your mom's passing. May your good memories comfort you and your family.
Pam McConnell
Friend
