Erma E. Tucker,



Born: September 29, 1930



Died: May 5, 2019



Erma E. Tucker, 88 of Union, died peacefully, May 5, 2019.



Visitation will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10:00am -11:00am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Union, where a 11:00am Memorial service will be held. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery, Folsomdale, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Union.



Erma was born September 29, 1930 the daughter of Wilhelm and Olga Wempe. On November 27, 1948 she married T.J. Tucker. Erma was a hardworking, devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a master Scrabble and Yahtzee player. She loved music and playing board games. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Erma is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (John) Caron, Carlin (Roger) Anderson and Dena (Paul) Basselen. Her grandchildren, John Scott, Jr., Erin, Georgia, Stacy, Andrea, Barbara, Roger Jr., Dawn, Sarah, Arvid, Brandon, Skyler and Whitney, her great grandchildren, Abbie, Ethan, Madison, David, Emma, Matthew, Jimmy, Brianna, Avery, Amelia, Claire and Aly Rae.



She was preceded in death by her husband, T. J. and two brothers, Albert and Erich Wempe.



