|
|
Erma M. Winn
Born: April 4, 1926; in Algonquin, IL
Died: February 29, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Erma M. Winn, age 93, of Richmond, IL, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Northwestern Medical Hospital in McHenry, IL
She was born in Algonquin, Illinois on April 4, 1926, a daughter of the late George and Bertha (Exner) Kobs.
She was married to Edward T. Winn on June 18, 1950, in Algonquin and he passed away March 2, 2014.
She was a homemaker and a member of McHenry County Homemaker's Assoc. She was a 4-H leader for many years and was a member of the National Dairy Goat Assoc.
She was a member of the Community Church of Richmond.
Erma is survived by four daughters, Barbara, (Robert) Howe, of Wonder Lake, IL; Marjorie (Michael) Jones, of Antioch, IL; Denise (James) Bower, of Arvada, CO; Susan (Jeffrey) Bychowski, of Spring Grove, IL; a son, David Winn, of McHenry, IL; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law Debra Winn of Harvard, IL and a sister-in-law Diana (Raymond) Bauer of California.
She was preceded by a son Keith and grandson Aaron Bychowski.
A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Community Church of Richmond 5714 Broadway Richmond, IL 60071 or your local animal shelter.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 4, 2020