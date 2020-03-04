Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home
10011 Main Street
Richmond, IL 60071
(815) 678-7311

Erma M. Winn


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erma M. Winn Obituary
Erma M. Winn

Born: April 4, 1926; in Algonquin, IL

Died: February 29, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Erma M. Winn, age 93, of Richmond, IL, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Northwestern Medical Hospital in McHenry, IL

She was born in Algonquin, Illinois on April 4, 1926, a daughter of the late George and Bertha (Exner) Kobs.

She was married to Edward T. Winn on June 18, 1950, in Algonquin and he passed away March 2, 2014.

She was a homemaker and a member of McHenry County Homemaker's Assoc. She was a 4-H leader for many years and was a member of the National Dairy Goat Assoc.

She was a member of the Community Church of Richmond.

Erma is survived by four daughters, Barbara, (Robert) Howe, of Wonder Lake, IL; Marjorie (Michael) Jones, of Antioch, IL; Denise (James) Bower, of Arvada, CO; Susan (Jeffrey) Bychowski, of Spring Grove, IL; a son, David Winn, of McHenry, IL; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law Debra Winn of Harvard, IL and a sister-in-law Diana (Raymond) Bauer of California.

She was preceded by a son Keith and grandson Aaron Bychowski.

A celebration of her life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Community Church of Richmond 5714 Broadway Richmond, IL 60071 or your local animal shelter.

For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -