Erna Marie Houdek
Born: November 2, 1920
Died: October 25, 2020
Erna Marie Houdek, 99, passed away on October 25, 2020. She was born on November 2, 1920 to August and Emma (Volz) Gritmacker in Algonquin.
On December 14, 1940 she married Edwin A. Houdek in her parents home. Erna enjoyed her flowers, gardening, birds, crocheting, and knitting. She also enjoyed doing woodcraft with her husband, fishing in northern Minnesota and square dancing with the Lords and Ladies of Elgin. Erna was a member of the Congregational Church of Algonquin for 80 years where she was active for many years, especially the Willing Workers Society.
Survivors include two daughters Judy (Dale) Maxwell of Union and Bonnie Lancaster of Lake in the Hills. Seven Grandchildren are Sherri (James) Grechis, Jackie (Stuart) Joergens, Marci Meyer, Gary Lancaster, Brian (Cathy) Maxwell, Jill (Doug) Cataldo, and Lynn (Kevin) Peto. She has 16 great grandchildren, Samantha (Micah) Wright, Tara Joergens, Angelica, Benjamin, and William Cataldo, Jake, Luke, and Kalli Meyer,Cloe and Tia Grechis, Baily, Elliana, Audrey, and Connor Maxwell, Lola and Layla Peto, and a great great grandchild Evelynn Wright.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years in 2008, a son Thomas, a daughterJean (Larry) Ratzlaff, two sisters Rose Hemmingsen and Alice Rogman, and three brothers Herman, Walter, and Arthur Gritmacker.
The family would like to thank the staff of Valley Hi for their kindness and caring and making her last years enjoyable.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Congregational Church of Algonquin, 109 Washington St, Algonquin, IL. 60102. Immediate family will be celebrating her life privately and will not be hosting public memorial services during this uncertain time. Wait Ross Allanson is in care of arrangements. For information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com