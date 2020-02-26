|
Ernest Herman Hagenmueller, Jr.
Born: April 14, 1929
Died: February 24, 2020
On Monday, February 24, 2020, Ernest Herman Hagenmueller, Jr, dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, teacher, principal and coach, died peacefully in his sleep at age 90.
Ernie was born in Moline, IL, on April 14, 1929, to Ernest and Emilie (Ramm) Hagenmueller, and spent his early childhood days in St. Louis until the family moved to Orlando, FL. After two years at Washington University, St. Louis, Ernie transferred to Concordia Teachers College River Forest, where he earned his BA in 1952 and his MA in 1964. Ernie married Elaine Brutlag on June 21, 1953. He spent his teaching career at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, Des Peres, MO, serving first as teacher (1952-1956), then as principal from 1956 until his retirement in 1994.
Ernie and Elaine were blessed with two daughters, Janet Beyer (Phil) and Sharon Dunker (Mike), both teachers just as their parents. Ernie is survived by Elaine, Janet and Sharon, his seven grandchildren: Matt Dunker (Sarah); Lisa Jongebloed (Dan); Nathan Beyer (Stephanie); Joanna Rogers (Tim); Iesha Dunker; Maurice Dunker; Louis Dunker; and his seven great-grandchildren, Kara, Jackson, Kailey, Cayson, Emerson, Jacob, and Arya.
In addition to serving at St. Paul's Lutheran School as teacher and principal, for most years, Ernie also coached boys' and girls' sports, including basketball, volleyball, softball, and track. He was a leader at St. Paul's as well as a leader at the LCMS District level, serving on many committees, boards, commissions and conferences, often as chairman or president. Upon his retirement, Ernie and Elaine moved to Marengo, IL, where he served at Zion Lutheran School, for a time as interim principal and then teaching English and spelling for many years. Ernie Hagenmueller lived a life of loving and faithful service to his family, to his church and school, and to His Lord.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St, Marengo, IL. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Des Peres, MO. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Ernie Hagenmueller may be made to Zion Lutheran School, 408 Jackson St., Marengo, IL, 60152 or to St. Paul's Lutheran School, 1300 N. Ballas Rd., Des Peres, MO, 63131. Express online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. John Freund, Director 847-683-2711.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020