1/1
Ernest M. Cassista
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest M. Cassista

Born: May 21, 1934

Died: April 3, 2020

In the Midst Of the Pandemic,Our family lost a Husband, Dad and a Grandpa.

Ernest M. Cassista passed away Peacefully at home surrounded by family

Ernie was born in New Haven, Ct to Leon & Marion Cassista he has 2 siblings: Richard Cassista (Carol) Betty Soufrine (Sandy)

Went to Hillhouse High School in New Haven , Ct

Was a Proud Marine served in the Korean War from 1950 - 1954 Erine worked a few different jobs through his life

He met his Soulmate and Married Annette Huffendick September 8, 1990

Survivng is his wife Annette Cassista Daughter Tracey Gross(Rich) Son Steven Steingraeber Step Children: Deb & Stephen Slaughter Jerome Huffendick Jason Huffendick Grandchildren: Krystle Caulk (Jason) Stephen & Samantha Slaughter Benjamin Huffendick Greatgrand Kids : Kaitlyn & James Caulk

Ernie will be missed for his Love for Life & People Always the Strong Loving Man

Memorial Service: August 8, 2020 First Memorial Methodist Church 11OO N Division Harvard, Il

This service will be outside (unless rain)casual clothing and bring a chair

Graveside Family Service at later date


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved