Ernest M. Cassista



Born: May 21, 1934



Died: April 3, 2020



In the Midst Of the Pandemic,Our family lost a Husband, Dad and a Grandpa.



Ernest M. Cassista passed away Peacefully at home surrounded by family



Ernie was born in New Haven, Ct to Leon & Marion Cassista he has 2 siblings: Richard Cassista (Carol) Betty Soufrine (Sandy)



Went to Hillhouse High School in New Haven , Ct



Was a Proud Marine served in the Korean War from 1950 - 1954 Erine worked a few different jobs through his life



He met his Soulmate and Married Annette Huffendick September 8, 1990



Survivng is his wife Annette Cassista Daughter Tracey Gross(Rich) Son Steven Steingraeber Step Children: Deb & Stephen Slaughter Jerome Huffendick Jason Huffendick Grandchildren: Krystle Caulk (Jason) Stephen & Samantha Slaughter Benjamin Huffendick Greatgrand Kids : Kaitlyn & James Caulk



Ernie will be missed for his Love for Life & People Always the Strong Loving Man



Memorial Service: August 8, 2020 First Memorial Methodist Church 11OO N Division Harvard, Il



This service will be outside (unless rain)casual clothing and bring a chair



Graveside Family Service at later date





