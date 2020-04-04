Home

Ernest Wischoffer
Ernest V. Wischoffer

Ernest V. Wischoffer

Ernest V. Wischoffer Obituary
Ernest Wischoffer

Born: May 2, 1931

Died: March 30, 2020

Ernest "Bud" Wischoffer, age 88, of Huntly, Illinois passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020.

Bud was born on May 2, 1931 in Chicago, the son of Ernest and Peggy Wischoffer. He married the love of his life Phyllis Keith on April 21, 1956 and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage of almost 64 years.

Bud honorably served his country for four years in the US Navy during the Korean War. He spent most of his working years as an engineer in product design in the plastics industry. For relaxation he liked to take his fishing pole and head to a nearby lake where he could be quiet and enjoy nature. Bud also enjoyed bowling and golf and was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a talented artist and created beautiful wood carvings. He loved to travel with Phyllis and they enjoyed many amazing trips. His faith was strong throughout his life. The time he spent with his family was very special to him. Bud had an outgoing personality, great sense of humor and a love of life that endeared him to his family and many close friends. He will be greatly missed.

Bud is survived by his beloved wife: Phyllis; children: Pam (Bob) Kik, Scott (Patty) Wischoffer; son-in-law: Mike Kendzerski; grandchildren: Michelle (Niel) Mittelman, Lisa (Rich) Farrell, Daniel Kik and Steven Kik; sisters: Barbara (Bob) Bach and Elaine (Bob) Tellschow; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter: Laura Kendzerski

The family is planning a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Ernie's name may be directed to the Salvation Army or .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
