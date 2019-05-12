Ernst Gabriel



Born: Aug.13,1922



Died: April 27, 2019



Ernst Gabriel, age 96, of McHenry formerly of Fox River Grove passed April 27, 2019 peacefully with family by his side. He was born Aug. 13, 1922 in Germany and immigrated in 1956 with his wife, Hedwig, and daughter, Karine. They first lived in Cary and then purchased a home and settled in Fox River Grove where they resided for over 50 years. They became proud US citizens in 1968. Ernst spent his entire business career working for Rosenthal Lumber, then Dundee Lumber where he excelled in purchasing and product supply. He was married to his beloved wife Hedi for 70 years and is survived by his daughters Karine (Michael) Andrews, Helga (Barry) Hibben, and granddaughters Brandy and Jamie.



A family graveside service was held at St. John's Nepomucene Cemetery on April 30 by Kahle-Moore Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life for Ernst and Hedwig is being planned for later this summer.



For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 12, 2019