Esbon M. Vanderkarr
Born: May 11, 1938
Died: March 8, 2020
Esbon M. Vanderkarr, 81, of Orlando, FL, formerly of Hebron, IL, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was born May 11, 1938, to the late William "Bill" and Evelyn (Schalz) Vanderkarr. On November 11, 1959, he married Janet C. Mason at St. Patrick's Church, Hartland, IL, where he was a member and devote Catholic.
After graduating from Alden-Hebron High School, he competed 2 years of engineering at Marquette University before returning to the family farm. His passion for farming continued even after he was no longer physically able to farm.
He enjoyed model railroading throughout his entire life. He built layouts indoors, as well as a garden railway outdoor that often caused traffic to come to a stop to watch the trains.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Conrad; daughter, Lesley; three sisters, Judith (Harry) Siwkowski, Margaret Bolich, and Patricia Von Bergen; one granddaughter and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hartland, with interment in St. Patrick's Church Cemetery.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 19, 2020