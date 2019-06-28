Northwest Herald Obituaries
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
1401 N Richmond Road
McHenry, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Ethel Christina Nell


1921 - 2019
Ethel Christina Nell Obituary
Ethel Christina Nell

Born: March 27, 1921

Died: June 23, 2019

Ethel Christina Nell, age 98, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, June 23rd.

She was born March 27, 1921, in Johnsburg, IL. Ethel was the eldest of three children of Henry M. Nell and Clara (Freund) Nell.

She was born and raised in Johnsburg. When in her twenties, Ethel and her sister moved to New Jersey. She remained employed there in wait staff management at a New Jersey Country Club until her retirement. She then moved back to the McHenry area to be near family members.

Ethel was an avid gardener and a creative hobbyist. She was a happy, thoughtful person. She was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, St. Agatha's Court 777.

She is survived by her nieces: Cindy (Rick Sweeney) Oeffling, McHenry, Jessie (Denny) Smith, McHenry, Beth Staley, McHenry, great-nephews: Nick (Amy) Oeffling of Brookfield, Brad (April) Oeffling of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, Chris Smith, Chicago, Dave Smith, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Matt (Becky) Staley of Western Springs, and four great-great nieces/nephews Braylen & Brynlee Oeffling, and Grant & Madilyn Oeffling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Henrietta Nell, her brother Henry F. Nell, and sister-in-law Elaine Nell.The family wishes to thank her caregivers Donuta W., Bo L., Maria P., and Genowefa D. for their excellent and loving care of our Aunt Ethel.

There will be a visitation at St. Mary's Church, 1401 N Richmond Road, McHenry, on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 9:30am to 10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am. Burial will take place following the Mass at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Johnsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ethel's name to Journeycare, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010.For more information, please call 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 28, 2019
