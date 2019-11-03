|
|
Ethel M. Yamashita
Born: October 07,1925; in Honolulu, HI
Died: October27,2019; in ElkGrove Village, IL
Ethel M. Yamashita, 94 of Algonquin, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence in Elk Grove Village, IL. She was born on October 7, 1925 in Honolulu, HI. She was the daughter of Riusuke and Matsuyo (nee Kanda) Machida, one of seven children. Her parents, both pharmacists, worked in their family owned drugstore where her mother was the first woman pharmacist in the state of Hawaii. Ethel graduated from Farrington High School in 1943 in Honolulu, but her dream of attending college in the states was shattered by the outbreak of the war when all modes of transportation from the islands were terminated. Ethel went to beauty school as her mother, an extremely progressive woman for her time, strongly encouraged women to have a profession and travel. Ethel did both. In 1949, Ethel took a month's tour of the states, Canada and Mexico. She moved with a friend to Chicago and was working in the loop when she met Mel. They were married on September 7, 1952 and made their home on the north side of Chicago. Together they enjoyed traveling abroad and traveled the world. They were married for 52 years before Mel passed away in 2005. Ethel was a member of the Congregational Church of Algonquin for 66 years and she retired from School District 300 after 25 years of service as an administrative assistant. Her family meant everything to her and she especially loved doting on her granddaughters. Ethel was always the life of the party with her quick wit, sense of humor, high energy and optimism. She was known for her phenomenal cooking and baking skills and for her famous Christmas cookies that family and friends looked forward to during the holidays. She will be mostly missed for her kind, caring and generous nature and her love of life. She is survived by three children, Darryl Yamashita of Chicago, Lori Yamashita of Harleysville, PA and Marcia (Patrick) Dunning of West Dundee. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Megan (Mattias) Lupa of Seattle and Kathryn (Matt) Granum of Naperville. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Congregational Church of Algonquin, 300 Washington St. Algonquin. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Congregational Church of Algonquin, IL or the . Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services is in care of arrangements. For Information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 3, 2019