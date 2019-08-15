|
Eugene D. Stevens
Born: March 17, 1929
Died: August 13, 2019
Eugene D. Stevens, age 90 of Cary, passed away August 13, 2019. He was born March 17, 1929 in Lawrenceville, IL, the son of Ralph and Kathryn Stevens.
Eugene is survived by his wife Marlene M. (Franko) Stevens whom he married October 8, 1969 in Calument City, IL, his son Thomas (Diane) Stevens, his grandchildren: Kevin Stevens and Nathan Stevens as well as a brother Robert (Norma) Stevens. He is preceded in death by his sister Mary Ellen Hughes and a brother Larry Stevens.
He was a graduate of Purdue University and a member of the John Purdue Club; he spent his career with Amoco Oil Company spanning 32 years.
There will be a visitation for Eugene on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Funeral Service Friday, August 16th at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with interment following at Windridge Memorial Park where military honors will be accorded.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 15, 2019