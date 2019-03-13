Eugene J. Miller



Born: June 26, 1924; in Ringwood, IL



Died: March 9, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Eugene J. Miller, age 94, of McHenry, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 26, 1924, to the late John and Anna (nee Jung) Miller, in Ringwood, Illinois. On April 28, 1984, he married the love of his life, Clarice.



Gene was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during World War II. Gene truly embraced the term, living life to the fullest. His knack to live and dream big allowed him to always have an adventure to talk about. He was part owner in multiple businesses: Lakeland Construction, Miller Formless, McHenry Sand and Gravel, and Enterprise Ready Mix. His first business was delivering ice. Gene was a great inventor, always thinking about what he could invent next. He even holds several patents and was one of the inventors of the Miller Formless Curb Machine.



Gene is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Clarice; dear children, Phil (Kathy) Miller, Lisa Miller, Annette Kinhult, Robert Buenzli, Jim (Laurie) Buenzli, and Randy (Karen) Buenzli; cherished grandchildren, Tiffany (Brian), Kristie (Scott), Otto (Michelle), Bergen, Reuben, Rita, Rena, Meloney, Spenser, Delaney, Casey, Tanner, Michelle (Teddy), Taylor (Adam), and Brook; beloved great-grandchildren, Griffin, Fallon, Alexis, Harrison, Madison, Aubry, Benjamin, Landon, Fahlyn, and Scarlet; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Tillie, Clara, Bill, Nick, Chuck, Jerome, Bobby, and Agnes, who passed away as an infant.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and will continue Friday, March 15, from 9:30am until 10:30am at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3500 W Washington, McHenry. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Countryside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gene's name may be made to .



