Eugene W. Kramer
Born: March 17, 193
Died: February 29, 2020
Eugene W. Kramer, age 89 of Barrington passed away February 29, 2020. He was born March 17, 1930 in Palatine, IL, the son of Vernon and Henrietta Kunz. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Mabel Kramer.
Gene is survived by his children: Eugene W. Kramer, Jr. and a daughter Lisa (Russell) Antosh, his grandchildren: Michael Antosh and Serena Antosh as well as a brother Vernon Kramer.
Gene was a volunteer for many years at the Norge Ski Club.
There will be a visitation for Gene on Thursday, March 5, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding with a Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary and will be followed with burial at Windridge Memorial Park.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 3, 2020