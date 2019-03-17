Eugenia V. Zyskowski



Eugenia V. Zyskowski, nee Sochacki, passed away March 14, 2019, with her family at her side.



Cherished daughter of the late Stanley (late Agnes); adored wife of 61 years to the late Chester; devoted mother of Clifford (Becky), Judith, Phillip (Jean) Zyskowski, and the late Diane (John) Kennedy; doting "Gramma" to Mindy, Sam, and Jackson Zyskowski, Jared (Lisa) Zystro, Joe and Nick Zyskowski; dear great-grammy of Toby; beloved sister of the late Ed ( late Kate), late Adam (Marge), late Raymond (Sue), late Edwin (Rose), late Chester Sochacki, Stella (late Al) Miciek, late Frances (late Bill) Janik, late Lottie (late Ed) Matecki, late Joann (late Stan) Zalewa, and Eve (late Joe) Siuciak; fond aunt of many nieces & nephews.



As a devoted mother she provided enriching educational experiences and opportunities. Eugenia was a strongly devout Catholic, and participated in Eucharistic Adoration. She was a very recognizable (however uncredited) cast member in the movie Groundhog Day. Also she was an avid community activist on many fronts. She earned a real estate license. Later, while working at Resurrection Hospital, she obtained her Health Unit Coordinator certification, making her a modern day pioneer of her time.



Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11:30, at the Franciscan Village St. Francis of Assisi Chapel (2nd floor), the corner of Main St. & Walker Rd. Lemont, IL 60439. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098 or www.stmarywoodstock.org/whygive



