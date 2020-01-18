|
Evelyn Anna-Marie Knuth
Evelyn Anna-Marie Knuth, 90, was born in Chicago, the only child of Klaus Heinrich and Anna (nee Freudenthal) Kohlmann, and passed away on January 15, 2020.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Charles LeRoy (Heidi) Knuth, Nancy Lynn (George) Holtz, David Alan (Carol) Knuth;grandsons, Steven (Cori) Knuth and Matthew (Blythe, Special Friend) Knuth; and great-grandson, Marcus Knuth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Albert Knuth; and daughter, Lori Ann (died in infancy).
Evelyn, a graduate of Crystal Lake High Schoolin 1947, lived her entire life in the Cook, Lake, McHenry and Winnebago counties of Illinois.
She was employed as a dental and medical office assistant, printing press operator, tax preparer, and real estate broker. However, Evelyn's passion was for animals of all shapes and sizes, and she had wantedto be a veterinarian.
Her heart was always open to helping family, friends, and neighbors;she truly loved life.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19 from 2:00pm until the time of her Funeral Service at 5:00pm at Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.
On Monday, January20, burial will be held at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary at 10:00am.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence messagefor the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020