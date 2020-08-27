Evelyn Burman



Born: August 12, 1924



Died: July 13, 2020



Evelyn Burman was born on August 12, 1924. She died peacefully on July 13, 2020 at the age of 95.



Evelyn is survived by her children, Gary Burman (Heather), Judy Hall (Bill), Joannie Shaler, and Leon Burman (Connie); her grandchildren Ian Hall, Ina Hall, Ila Wrucke (Tony), Laney Shaler (Mike Farrar), Brandon Burman, and Cody Burman, along with 4 great grandchildren, Trevor, Evan, Devyn Weiskopf, and Maya Wrucke. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard Burman, her parents (Rose and Will Agar), siblings (Mildred, Kenneth, Carl, Keith, and Herb), and many other family and friends.



Evelyn grew up farming and working in resort hospitality in Northern Michigan. After graduating from high school, she pursued her dream to move near Chicago, Illinois.



After moving to Crystal Lake, Evelyn began working for Oaks Manufacturing Company. Soon after settling in to Crystal Lake, she met her future husband, Howard Burman.



Over the next several years, they would become a family of six, welcoming the arrival of 4 children into their home.



Evelyn was passionate not only for her personal collection of various antiques, but also for renewing furniture and household decorations to be later sold at various antique stores and at her widely anticipated annual garage sale. She and Howard always looked forward to hosting Christmas Eve. They loved holidays, inviting friends and family into their home, spoiling everyone with gifts and food, making it a tradition for many years to come.



Evelyn was laid to rest during a private ceremony on July 24, 2020. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers and loving thoughts are gracefully accepted.





