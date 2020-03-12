Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church
410 First Street
Cary, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church
410 First Street
Cary, IL
View Map
Evelyn C. Kubica


1922 - 2020
Evelyn C. Kubica Obituary
Evelyn C. Kubica

Born: March 26, 1922

Died: February 18, 2020

Evelyn C. Kubica, 97, of Crystal Lake passed away peacefully February 18, 2020.

Born in Chicago to the late Joseph and Helen Piatek on March 26, 1922. Beloved wife of the late John F. Kubica; loving mother to Carole (Don) Forbes and Marcia (Merrill) Millman; caring grandmother of Jason (Jennifer) Forbes, Courtney (Ryan) Holbrook, and Joshua (Jennifer) Millman; great grandmother of Aeryn Forbes, Daniel Forbes, JP Lacroix, Andy Lacroix, Hank Holbrook, Cora Holbrook, and Lanai Millman; fond sister of the late Bernard (Ann) Piatek, and the late Cecile (Elmer) Jaroch.

Evelyn was a woman of faith and prayer. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Cary, IL for many years. She will always be remembered for the joy she took in making crafts for family and friends, her creativity, and being a wonderful gardener, cook and homemaker.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 at 12:00 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 First Street Cary IL 60013. Visitation time will be held 30 minutes prior to mass. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Cardinal Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd, Elgin (773) 558-7175
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
