Evelyn J. Unitis Dagovitz, 82, of Crystal Lake. Loving daughter of the late Helen (nee Kabasinskas) and the late Stanley Unitis of Westville, IL. Cherished wife of the late Leonard Dagovitz M.D. Evelyn is survived by Stephan Dagovitz, Sonya Dagovitz, Inez Klein, 11 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Evelyn was born in Westville, IL and attended Westville High School. As an accomplished registered nurse, Evelyn worked in the service of healing for decades, including at Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago. She enjoyed nature walks, natural cures, gardening, cooking, reading and music. Evelyn also leaves behind her adored brother-in-law Melvin (Angela) Dagovitz; and Sandra Dagovitz Torrence; plus her dear cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be private. Memorials to Senior Services Associates, Inc. 101 S. Grove Ave. Elgin, Illinois 60120 www.seniorservicesassoc.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.



Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.
