Evelyn N. CoffmanBorn: June 20, 1929; in Barrington, ILDied: July, 20, 2020; in Cary, ILEvelyn N. Coffman, age 91, of Cary, Illinois, passed away on Monday July 20, 2020 at Three Oak Assisted Living in Cary, IL. Evelyn was born on June 20, 1929, the daughter of Oscar and Emma Nordby. Evelyn Lived most of her life in Cary and enjoyed being part of its history. Evelyn was extremely proud of her Norwegian heritage, being 100% Norwegian. She had a strong faith and was a life time member of Cary United Methodist Church where she served in many different roles. She worked at Norman Dryer Company in Crystal Lake, IL as an administrative assistant until her retirement. Retirement allowed Evelyn to become actively involved in the Cary Country Club where she was an equity member and served on the Board of Directors. Evelyn's pride and joy was being extremely involved in the lives of her two grandchildren, Kelsey and Brian. Evelyn captured all of life's special moments in pictures, she was rarely seen without her camera. Her love of travel allowed her to fill three passports with her adventures.Evelyn is survived by her three children, Kerry Collins, Vicki Collins, and Stacy (Bruce) Nordengren, two grandchildren, Kelsey Nordengren and Brian Nordengren and two nieces Linda Gregerson-Mullaney, and Sheila Pichen. She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Emma Nordby, husbands Neil Collins and Robert Coffman, and her two sisters Mildred Gregerson and Coreen Pichen and niece Karen (Gregerson) Horseman.In leu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cary United Methodist Church 500 First St. Cary, IL or the Alzheimer's Foundation.To honor Evelyn, a memorial drive-thru style visitation will be held on Friday, July 24 from 9:30 to 11am at the Cary United Methodist Church 500 First St. Cary, IL. A private Funeral Service for the family will follow at the church with interment at Cary Cemetery.