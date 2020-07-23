1/1
Evelyn N. Coffman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn N. Coffman

Born: June 20, 1929; in Barrington, IL

Died: July, 20, 2020; in Cary, IL

Evelyn N. Coffman, age 91, of Cary, Illinois, passed away on Monday July 20, 2020 at Three Oak Assisted Living in Cary, IL. Evelyn was born on June 20, 1929, the daughter of Oscar and Emma Nordby. Evelyn Lived most of her life in Cary and enjoyed being part of its history. Evelyn was extremely proud of her Norwegian heritage, being 100% Norwegian. She had a strong faith and was a life time member of Cary United Methodist Church where she served in many different roles. She worked at Norman Dryer Company in Crystal Lake, IL as an administrative assistant until her retirement. Retirement allowed Evelyn to become actively involved in the Cary Country Club where she was an equity member and served on the Board of Directors. Evelyn's pride and joy was being extremely involved in the lives of her two grandchildren, Kelsey and Brian. Evelyn captured all of life's special moments in pictures, she was rarely seen without her camera. Her love of travel allowed her to fill three passports with her adventures.

Evelyn is survived by her three children, Kerry Collins, Vicki Collins, and Stacy (Bruce) Nordengren, two grandchildren, Kelsey Nordengren and Brian Nordengren and two nieces Linda Gregerson-Mullaney, and Sheila Pichen. She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Emma Nordby, husbands Neil Collins and Robert Coffman, and her two sisters Mildred Gregerson and Coreen Pichen and niece Karen (Gregerson) Horseman.

In leu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cary United Methodist Church 500 First St. Cary, IL or the Alzheimer's Foundation.

To honor Evelyn, a memorial drive-thru style visitation will be held on Friday, July 24 from 9:30 to 11am at the Cary United Methodist Church 500 First St. Cary, IL. A private Funeral Service for the family will follow at the church with interment at Cary Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Cary United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kahle-Moore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved