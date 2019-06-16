|
Everett Donald Hunter
After a lifetime of helping family and friends, Everett Donald Hunter, 91, died at home surrounded by his wife, daughter and grandson on January 10, 2019. Everett was a strong supporter of the McHenry County Fair and a staple of the Hartland community for 70 years.
If you'd like to help us celebrate Everett's wonderful life and share a story of how you remember him, please come to his life celebration on Sat., June 29, 12:00 - 3:00, when we'll be "shooting the breeze" and sharing memories of the "good ol' days.
RSVP Ann at 815-338-1675
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 16, 2019