Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EVERETT HUNTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVERETT D. HUNTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EVERETT D. HUNTER Obituary
Everett Donald Hunter

After a lifetime of helping family and friends, Everett Donald Hunter, 91, died at home surrounded by his wife, daughter and grandson on January 10, 2019. Everett was a strong supporter of the McHenry County Fair and a staple of the Hartland community for 70 years.

If you'd like to help us celebrate Everett's wonderful life and share a story of how you remember him, please come to his life celebration on Sat., June 29, 12:00 - 3:00, when we'll be "shooting the breeze" and sharing memories of the "good ol' days.

RSVP Ann at 815-338-1675
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.