Everett L. Williams
Born: March 3, 1934
Died: August 27, 2019
Everett L. Williams, age 85, of Campton Hills, IL, passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family.
He was born in Blackberry Township, IL, on March 3, 1934, to proud parents Floyd and Svea (Johnson) Williams.
Everett served his country faithfully in the United States Navy. When he returned, he worked for the Elburn Co-Op and was elected as the Campton Twp. Road Commissioner for a time.
In his spare time, Everett owned and ran the tavern, The Elburn Inn. Stock car racing was in his blood and he raced at several race tracks through Illinois. Everett had a love of all sports, whether he watched or participated.
Everett is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Joan Williams; his two children, Everett Joseph (Bonnie) Williams and Beth (Matthew) Kawell; four grandchildren: Amy Jo Williams, Joe (Jill) Williams, Samantha Kawell (Steve Stegemann), and Katelynn Kawell (EricTegel); his five great-grandchildren: Jordan Williams and Domitrius Chavez,Madison, Landon, and Gracie Williams.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Svea Williams; a great-grandson, baby Joey; his one sister;numerous aunts and uncles; his niece, Debbie.
Private family services have been held.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 5, 2019