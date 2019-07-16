Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Everett M. Rude


1930 - 2019
Everett M. Rude Obituary
Everett M. Rude

Born: May 16, 1930; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 14, 2019; in Lakemoor, IL

Everett M. Rude, 89, of Lakemoor, passed away on July 14, 2019 at his home, with his family by his side. He was born on May 16, 1930 in Chicago to David and Gladys (Andersen) Rude. On April 12, 1952, Everett was united in marriage to Marilyn Ruth Steinweg at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Chicago.

Formerly of Wheeling, Everett was a resident of Lakemoor for the last 20 years. His career spanned 35 years as a meat cutter and deli manager of various Jewel Foods stores in the surrounding area. Everett was fond of being outdoors, camping, and tending to his flower and vegetable gardens. During the winter months, Everett and his wife enjoyed the warmth of Fort Myers, FL.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Marilyn; his children, Marvin (Brenda) Rude and Deborah (James) Nihei; grandchildren, James and Justin (Mariah) Nihei and Daniel and Kayla Rude; and a great-grandchild, Clark Nihei.

Everett was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy L. Rude; and his brothers, Donald and Gjeruld.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050.

For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at 404 N. Green Street, McHenry, IL 60050.

For more information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an online condolence message for his family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 16, 2019
