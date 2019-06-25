Northwest Herald Obituaries
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
206 East Front Street
Harvard, IL
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph Church
206 East Front Street
Harvard, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
206 East Front Street
Harvard, IL
View Map
1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
E.Yovanny Dorado Burbano Obituary
E. Yovanny Dorado Burbano

Born: November 22, 1969; in Ipiales Narino, Colombia

Died: June 22, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Reverend E. Yovanny Dorado Burbano, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice, Woodstock, Illinois after a courageous battle with cancer. Father was born on November 22, 1969, Ipiales Narino, Colombia to Luis Felipe Dorado and Teresa del Carmen Burbano.

Father Dorado attended Major Seminary Valmaria de los Padres Eudistas CJM in Colombia and Pontifica Universidad Javeriana where he received a Masters in Canon Law. Father was ordained to the priesthood on December 17, 1994 by Archbishop Gustavo Martinez Frias in the Diocese of Ipiales, Colombia. Father Dorado came to the Diocese of Rockford in July, 2011 from Colombia and his first assignment in the Diocese of Rockford was as Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph Parish, Harvard, Illinois. Father Dorado was incardinated into the Diocese of Rockford on April 11, 2012. Father was also the Spiritual Director of the Hispanic Catholic Emmaus for the Diocese. In July 2015, he was appointed to be Coordinator of the Hispanic Ministry for DeKalb County. In April 2016, Father Dorado was assigned as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Aurora, Illinois. In June 2017, he was assigned as Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Elgin, Illinois.

Father Dorado is survived by his brothers Luis Antonio, Buenaventura, Gerardo Samuel, Francisco Javier, Jesus Guillermo, and sister Socorro de la Paz Dorado, many brother priests and friends and caregivers Katalina Sumano and Guadalupe Cortez.

Father is predeceased by his father, mother and brother Alvaro.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11AM at St. Joseph Church, 206 East Front Street, Harvard, Illinois. Visitation will be from 3PM-8:00PM Tuesday, June 25 at the church with rosary at 8:00PM and visitation from 9:00AM-10:45AM at the church prior to the Mass. There will be a private interment at a later date in Colombia. Arrangements are being made by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner Street, Harvard, Illinois. Per Father Dorado's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or for Masses.

Family and Friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 25, 2019
