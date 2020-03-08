Northwest Herald Obituaries
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
F. Michael Space


1946 - 2020
F. Michael Space Obituary
F. Michael Space

Born: March 22, 1946; in Detroit, MI

Died: February 26, 2020; in Waukegan, IL

F. Michael Space, age 73, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 48 years.

Michael was the beloved father of Scott Space, Ty (Traci) Lesperance, Kimberly (Ed) Locke and Michael (Cindy) Lesperance; fond grandfather o f Bailey Space, Stephanie (Zachary) Sargent, Morgan Lesperance, Joshua (Danielle) Lesperance, Courtney (Taylor) Wegrzyn, Benton (Rachael) Lesperance and Jordan (Stephanie) Lesperance; proud great grandfather of Madison, Cameron, Nolan, Greta and Harper; dear brother of Larry (Joyce) and Ronald (Susan) Space.

Michael was born March 22, 1946 in Detroit, MI, to the late Robert and Avis Space and passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Elevate Care in Waukegan, IL.

Michael was a 3rd generation Eagle Scout and former Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 290. He was a former member of the Wauconda Moose Lodge #1969.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 1-5 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to: Wauconda-Island Lake Food Pantry 505 W. Bonner Rd., Wauconda, IL 60084 (847-526-8684).

Information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
