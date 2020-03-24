|
Faye Todd
Born: September 16, 1927
Died: March 21, 2020
Faye Todd 92 of Woodstock, died Saturday March 21, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice Inpatient Unit in Barrington.
She was born in Shelbyville, MO. on September 16, 1927 to Ophir R. Sr. and Bessie L. (Mahaffey) Vanskike. She married Charles Todd on October 5, 1945 they were married for 63 years. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Woodstock, she volunteered on many committees and circles. She worked for 30 years at the Farm Credit Association retiring in 1989. Besides volunteering at church, she also volunteered at Hospice and Woodstock Food Pantry. Her hobbies included sewing and many other crafts. Family was most important to her and they always came first. She was loved and will be missed.
She is survived by two children, Angela (Ray) Richardson and Chuck (Cindi) Todd; four grandchildren, Mike (Ericka) Richardson, Paula (Terry) Blake, Chris (Cindi) Todd and Joel (Jenny) Todd. Ten great grandchildren; a sister, Jackie (Terry) Doss; sister in law, Marilyn Vanskike; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and ten brothers and sisters.
A memorial service is planned for a later date at First United Methodist Church. Memorials to JourneyCare Hospice or First United Methodist Church would be appreciated. The Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home assisted the family. You can leave condolences for the family at www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 24, 2020