Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
2107 Three Oaks Rd
Cary, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
2107 Three Oaks Rd.,
Cary, IL
Fern Henning


1920 - 2019
Fern Henning Obituary
Fern J. Henning

Born: December 7, 1920

Died: October 9, 2019

Fern Henning (98) of Cary, Illinois died peacefully at the Fountains of Crystal Lake October 9, 2019. Fern was born in Jordan, Minnesota the daughter of Gustav and Lilian Shonka. She was grew up in and around Jordan. In November of 1943 she enlisted in and served in the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps (WAC's) during World War II. She met and married Ervin J Henning in 1956. They moved to Cary, Illinois in 1958.

Fern loved to play cards and belonged to many card clubs. She was very active in her church and loved gardening. Spending time with family was everything to her. She was an amazing woman filled with love, humor, grace, and kindness. She will be deeply missed. Fern had a long and wonderful life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many.

Fern is survived by her children; Peter Henning (Wendy) and Pamela Baker (Steve); her grandchildren Christopher, Ben, and Micah Henning and Jonathon Baker as well as many nieces and nephews. Fern leaves us to be with her Husband Erv, her parents Gustav and Lilian, sister Lois, brother Huck and many family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Fountains of Crystal Lake and Accord Hospice for their care and support for many months.

There will be a Celebration of Fern's Life on Tuesday October 15, 2019 visitation beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding with a funeral service at 12:00 PM at Holy Cross Church, 2107 Three Oaks Rd., Cary and will be followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Cary.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
