Fern J. Pfeiffer
Born: June 10, 1927
Died: October 15, 2019
Fern J. Pfeiffer, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 15, 2019. She was born in Chicago to William and Irene (Chmarzynski) Zink on June 10, 1927. She married Christ Pfeiffer Jr. on December 2, 1950 in Crystal Lake.
Fern was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school for 25 years as well as being active in many other areas of the church. She was a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family. She was a wonderful cook and many in Crystal Lake looked forward to her cream cheese coffee cakes. She enjoyed bowling and sewing. Fern and Bud enjoyed traveling and gardening together, along with spending time with their close friends.
Surviving are her children, Susan (Don) Westfall of Beaverton, OR, Carol (Tim) Curran and Jeffrey (Christie) Pfeiffer of Crystal Lake; her grandchildren, Ryan (Kim) Pfeiffer, Kelsey (Chris) Reifenberger, Mark (fianc Lexie Weidner) Pfeiffer, Heather (Michael) Stone, Elizabeth Curran, Jennifer (Justin) Williams and Matthew and Nicole Pfeiffer; six great grandchildren and her sister Nancy Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her husband exactly ten years earlier on October 15, 2009 and her son, Robert Pfeiffer on October 7, 2003. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's UCC, 485 Woodstock St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment will be private.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 15, 2019