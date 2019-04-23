Flora M. Dunlap



Born: October 1, 1936



Died: April 17, 2019



Flora M. Dunlap, born October 1, 1936 passed away peacefully in her Rockford, Illinois home on April 17, 2019. Flora was born the only child to Henry and Flora Mann in Chicago Illinois. She was raised in Woodstock, Illinois where she attended public schools and graduated from Woodstock Community High School in the class of 1954. She went on to attend Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa.



As a loving mother and wife, she enjoyed spending the summers at her lake home with family and friends in northern Wisconsin while the winters found her relaxing and playing golf at her home in Sarasota, Florida.



Flora is Survived by her two sons Brad (Amy) Bauman, Rob (Christina MacEachron) Bauman, and grandchildren Crystal Lorraine Bauman and Courtney Lynn Bauman. She was preceded in death by her husband David S. Dunlap whom she married September 13, 1980 and her parents Henry and Flora Mann.



The family wishes to thank the many caregivers at Maxim Healthcare Services, Swedish American Home Health Care and the entire staff at Northern Illinois Hospice.



The family has arranged a private graveside service and burial at Oakland Cemetery in Woodstock, Illinois where she will rest alongside her husband David on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 23, 2019