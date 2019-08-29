Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
111 S. Hubbard St.
Algonquin, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
111 S. Hubbard St.
Algonquin, IL
Florence C. Wolek


1927 - 2019
Florence C. Wolek Obituary
Florence C. Wolek

Born: July 31, 1927

Died: August 25, 2019

Florence C. Wolek, 92, of Algonquin, passed away peacefully to the care of our Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Barrington at JourneyCare surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 31, 1927, to Walter and Angeline (nee Kilian) Dziurgot.

Florence married the love of her life, Richard September 15, 1945, at St John Cantius Church in Chicago. Florence and Richard had four children while living on Chicago's Northwest side. In 1958 they moved to Algonquin where they found their dream home and raised their family. Florence was an active parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church for 61 years. She was a member of the Alter and Rosary Society and the "Ever So Young Senior Club". She was a valued employee at D. Hill Nursery for over 20 years. When Florence and Richard retired, they enjoyed numerous trips to Florida and attending all her grandchildren's activities. Florence lived a full and rich life. She lived life with dignity, and she died with dignity.

Florence is survived by her loving children, Richard W. (the late Paula) Wolek, Kenneth(Susan) Wolek, Nancy (Ray) Mills, Brian (Kristie) Wolek; Grandchildren Kathleen Chantrey, Tom (Sheri) Wolek, Matthew (Renee) Mills, Emily Mills, Joe Wolek, Andrew Wolek, Alex (Megan) Wolek, Jim Long and Bobbi Long; Great grandchildren Kaitlyn Chantrey, Kelly Wolek, Christopher Wolek and many nieces,nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard, granddaughter Amy Marie Mills; Parents; Brothers in law Ted, William, and Edwin Wolek; and Sisters in law Jeanne, Betty and Catherine Wolek, and in laws Peter and Anna Wolek.

The visitation will be from 4 until 8PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Route 176) Crystal Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Wednesday September 4 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 South Hubbard St., Algonquin, IL, where there will be a second visitation at 10 AM until time of mass. Burial will follow in River Valley Memorial Gardens Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in West Dundee.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for masses.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers for their kindness they provided Florence at Rosewood Care Center and JourneyCare Hospice.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For onlinecondolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019
