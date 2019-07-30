Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Rygh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence M. Rygh


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence M. Rygh Obituary
Florence M. Rygh

Born: April 15, 1926

Died: July 25, 2019

Florence M. Rygh, 93, of Harvard, IL died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born April 15, 1926, to Cecil and Ida (Krause) Ostrum. Florence married Joe on September 28, 1946, in Harvard, IL. He preceded her in death on August 27, 1993.

Florence will be remembered as a loving and caring person. All her life she worked to help others. She loved making quilts for family and friends, enjoyed gardening, and in her younger year's roller skating.

Surviving are her three daughters Linda (Bill) Shepard of Fremont, CA; Polly Rygh of Marysville, CA; and Patti Rygh of Harvard; two grandsons; one great-grandson; special nieces Ruth Kunkel, Rosalie Richards, and Kathy Hayes; many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to her special friends Eugene and Rosie Doege, for always being there when her daughter wasn't able to. Florence loved you two, and thought of you like family.

Per Florence's wishes services will be private.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now