Florence M. Rygh
Born: April 15, 1926
Died: July 25, 2019
Florence M. Rygh, 93, of Harvard, IL died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born April 15, 1926, to Cecil and Ida (Krause) Ostrum. Florence married Joe on September 28, 1946, in Harvard, IL. He preceded her in death on August 27, 1993.
Florence will be remembered as a loving and caring person. All her life she worked to help others. She loved making quilts for family and friends, enjoyed gardening, and in her younger year's roller skating.
Surviving are her three daughters Linda (Bill) Shepard of Fremont, CA; Polly Rygh of Marysville, CA; and Patti Rygh of Harvard; two grandsons; one great-grandson; special nieces Ruth Kunkel, Rosalie Richards, and Kathy Hayes; many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to her special friends Eugene and Rosie Doege, for always being there when her daughter wasn't able to. Florence loved you two, and thought of you like family.
Per Florence's wishes services will be private.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 30, 2019