|
|
Florence Marie Mazuc Pilman
Born: June 24, 1928
Died: March 15, 2020
Florence Marie Mazuc Pilman, 91, born in Chicago, Illinois on June 24th, 1928. Passed away in Bartlett, Illinois March 15th, 2020. Married James William Pilman, April 28th, 1949.
Predeceased by husband James and sons, baby Eric Jeffrey and James Randolph Pilman.
Survived by her son Justin Casimir Pilman, daughter-in-law Mary Lou Pilman and grandchild Alec Pilman. Survived by her daughter Therese Pilman Dennison, special mention son-in-law Michael Dennison, grandchildren Jessica Dennison, Alyssa Fiesser, and Jeremiah Dennison. Survived by 5 great grandchildren James Dennison, Rosalina Dennison, Violet Fertitta, Josalyn Corbett, and Dominick Wayne Dennison.
Private visitation services will be held and final resting location will be at Garden Prairie Cemetery.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 19, 2020