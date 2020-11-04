Sister Florence Mary, CSC



(Julia Cecilia May)



Sister Florence Mary's death was sudden and unexpected. At 82 years old, she was one of the younger Sisters of the Holy Cross at Saint Mary's Convent, Notre Dame, Indiana where she had lived since 2006.



Julia or "Jewel", was born on July 17, 1938, daughter of Irvin and Florence May. She was born and raised on a dairy farm in Johnsburg, Il. Sister entered the Sisters of the Holy Cross on August 1, 1956 with her Initial Profession of Vows on February 2, 1959. Sister Florence Mary wrote that her intention was "to become the best Catholic I can be and to enable others to have a Catholic education."



As Sister Florence Mary, she ministered 26 years in Catholic elementary education in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin, her last 11 years as school secretary. She then served six years at the motherhouse in various capacities. Sister's Bachelor's in Education from Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana in 1967 and Master's in Reading from Cardinal Stritch College, Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1975 ultimately prepared her for service with the poor in Appalachia. From 1992 to 2004, she served as a reading clinician helping adults prepare for GED exams as part of a job-training program in Whitley County, Kentucky.



Sister Florence Mary's years on the dairy farm in Illinois blended with those in Kentucky. Sister Florence truly loved her pets while serving the less fortunate in Kentucky. Living at Saint Mary's since 2006 actively engaged in community life, she collected a harvest of memories, memories which kept alive her love of nature and beauty of creation. Daily calls with family were a blessing and will be missed.



She is survived by her brother, Dennis (Pat) May, and twin sisters, Janice (Tom) Draffkorn and Joyce (Harold) Diedrich, many nieces and nephews, and her many Sisters in Christ.



A private Mass and burial will be held due to the COVID virus. She will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery at Saint Mary's, Notre Dame, not far from the Saint Joseph River. Many saints and companions welcome her to Paradise.





