Florence P. PilihosBorn: September 20, 1923; in Cicero, ILDied: August 31, 2020; in Woodstock, ILFlorence P. Pilihos age 96, of Chicago, formerly of Cicero passed away at Hearthstone Manor in Woodstock on August 31, 2020.She was born in Cicero, Illinois on September 20, 1923 to Leon and Anna Poch.She is survived by her loving daughter, Jackie Manning; her grandchildren, Kyle (Danielle), Zoe, Tyler, Athena, Tony, Jessica and Nicole.Florence was preceded in death by her beloved husband Theodore Pilihos, and her sisters, Lillian Brodnicki and Lorraine Clemens. She is survived by her sister, Millie Gavras.Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 Pm at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel.Interment will follow at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery.