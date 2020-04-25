Floyd E. Covalt, III Floyd E. "Trey" Covalt, III, 72, of McHenry passed away on April 21, 2020 in McHenry. Trey was a lifelong resident of McHenry, IL. His dry sense of humor, ability to keep a secret, and generosity were known and appreciated by all that knew him. Trey's biggest passion was music. He started playing baritone for the Viscounts Drum Corp (ca) in 1960 and became drum major in 1962. He was accepted to Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA after high school and continued his love of music through composing. Trey served in Vietnam as a member of the 173rd Airborne Division and was honorably discharged in 1969 with numerous service medals, including The Purple Heart. Trey dedicated many years of his life serving his community; serving on the Board of Directors McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce (including the office of President from 1983-84), founding member of the McHenry Fiesta Days Board of Directors (1985-1994), and receiving the Key to The City and Parade Marshall McHenry honors in 2005. Trey fulfilled another life long dream when he became owner and proprietor of Main Street Station in 1987, where his daughter, Kelly, proudly served by his side. Trey was an avid Nascar and Chicago White Sox, Blackhawks, and Bears fan. He also faithfully attended The Indianapolis 500 for fifty consecutive years. He is survived by his current wife Sarah; five children Kelly, Becky, Jenny, Jacob, Hannah; three grandchildren Derrik, Trey and Charlotte; and first wife Kathie L. Miller (Covalt). He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Camille Hutchison, and brother-in-law Charles T. "Buzz" Hutchison. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry 815-385-0063 www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 25, 2020.