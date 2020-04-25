Floyd E. Covalt
1947 - 2020
Floyd E. Covalt, III Floyd E. "Trey" Covalt, III, 72, of McHenry passed away on April 21, 2020 in McHenry. Trey was a lifelong resident of McHenry, IL. His dry sense of humor, ability to keep a secret, and generosity were known and appreciated by all that knew him. Trey's biggest passion was music. He started playing baritone for the Viscounts Drum Corp (ca) in 1960 and became drum major in 1962. He was accepted to Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA after high school and continued his love of music through composing. Trey served in Vietnam as a member of the 173rd Airborne Division and was honorably discharged in 1969 with numerous service medals, including The Purple Heart. Trey dedicated many years of his life serving his community; serving on the Board of Directors McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce (including the office of President from 1983-84), founding member of the McHenry Fiesta Days Board of Directors (1985-1994), and receiving the Key to The City and Parade Marshall McHenry honors in 2005. Trey fulfilled another life long dream when he became owner and proprietor of Main Street Station in 1987, where his daughter, Kelly, proudly served by his side. Trey was an avid Nascar and Chicago White Sox, Blackhawks, and Bears fan. He also faithfully attended The Indianapolis 500 for fifty consecutive years. He is survived by his current wife Sarah; five children Kelly, Becky, Jenny, Jacob, Hannah; three grandchildren Derrik, Trey and Charlotte; and first wife Kathie L. Miller (Covalt). He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Camille Hutchison, and brother-in-law Charles T. "Buzz" Hutchison. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry 815-385-0063 www.colonialmchenry.com

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 25, 2020.
I'm so sorry Sarah. Love to you and your family.
Carol Costa
Family
My thoughts and prayers are to the family. I will Miss Trey very much! I will miss our silly conversations. His very quick wit. He could be so funny with his dry humor! The train station will never be the same without him. Sorry for loss, Alethea.
Alethea Grandt
Friend
I didn't know you Trey, except through your lovely wife Sarah. She talked about you with such love in her words. I know you will be sorely missed. My sincere condolences to you all
Yvonne Rhodes. (South Wales, UK)
Yvonne Rhodes
Friend
My dear Sarah and family. You have my deepest sympathies. I am so very sorry for the loss of your beloved Trey. You are all in my continued prayers. Sending much love and gentle hugs. Karen Taeger
Karen Taeger
Friend
Sarah, I'm so sorry for your great loss.
Patty Halajian
Friend
