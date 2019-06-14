Floyd Kaiser



Born: July 24, 1930; in Crystal Lake, IL



Died: June 12, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Floyd Kaiser, age 88, of McHenry, passed away on June 12, 2019 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on July 24, 1930 in Crystal Lake to Angie Mabel Knapp and Franklin Theodore Kaiser. After graduation, Floyd served his country during the Korean Conflict as a military policeman stationed in Germany from 1951 to 1952.



Through his friendship with her sister, Floyd was introduced to the love of his life, Helen Louise Kriegel, The couple was united in marriage on January 29, 1955, at St. Paul's Church in Crystal Lake.



His work career began at Terra Cotta Pottery in Crystal Lake before he began his 35-year tenure at Quaker Oats. He was a family man and loved spending quality time with his children, taking them on many trips throughout the United States. After his retirement, Floyd and Helen continued their traveling tradition by visiting international destinations and exploring the unique cultures of the world. Germany was Floyd's favorite destination. On his return visit, he retraced his steps and marveled at the changes since the Korean Conflict.



Recently, Floyd was humbled and privileged to be chosen for an honor flight provided by the Veteran Network Committee (VNC), where he was able to fly with a plane full of other veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials and monuments erected in their honor. Floyd's family are forever grateful to the VNC for allowing Floyd this opportunity.



In his leisure time, Floyd enjoyed dancing polka, popcorn, and a good beer. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends listening to music, playing cards and camping. He was a tinkerer and a true jack of all trades but master of none. He was a doting grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed sharing stories and spending time with all of his family.



Survivors include four children, Danny (Sandy) Kaiser of Johnsburg, Jodie (Larry) Dodge of Johnsburg, Karin (Don F.) Novak of Johnsburg, and Diane Kaiser of Urbana; six grandchildren, Dawn, Cheryle, Melissa, Aimee, Benjamin, and Erica; and seven great-grandchildren, Brianna, Cameron, Julianna, Eric, Cian, Colin, and Kinley.



Floyd is also survived by his dear CNA, Kenzie Holtfreter, who cared for both Helen and Floyd in their last years. Floyd considered her a member of the family, and often referred to her as his fourth daughter.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Helen; and his parents.



Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation resumes the following morning from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral service in the funeral home.



Interment will be in Cedarvale Cemetery.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, in lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Veteran Network Committee Honor Flight (VNC Honor Flight) mailing a check to 515 Skyline Drive Fox River Grove, IL 60021 or online at www.veteransnetworkcommittee.com



Published in the Northwest Herald on June 14, 2019