Frances E. Buckley



Born: October 23, 1930



Died: April 21, 2019



Frances E. Buckley, 88, entered Eternal Life on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Salinas CA where she lived for the past five years with her daughter.



Frances was born to Francis and Nora (Weir) Farrell on October 23, 1930 and graduated from Proviso East High School. She married Edwin J. Buckley of Woodstock IL and they had four children. Frances was a Bailiff at the McHenry County Courthouse for 24 years.



She is survived by her two daughters and two sons, Nora Watson (Ernie Johnson) mother of Magan Watson and Zachary Johnson, all of Marengo, IL, Sheila Veltus of Salinas CA, mother of Emily Veltus (Rami Ibrahim) of Union Grove, WI, Kristin (Jordan) Walt of Hartland, WI, Kaleigh (Nathan) Schubel of Franklin, WI, and Kevin Veltus of Milwaukee, WI., Kevin (Mary) Buckley father of Andrew and Patrick Buckley, all of Cape Coral, FL, and Melissa "Missy" (Bryan) Lanzilotta of Fort Myers, FL, and Brian (Carol) Buckley father of Edwin "Jack" Buckley, all of Woodstock, IL and Abigail "Abby" Buckley of Wheaton, IL.



Frances is survived by her beautiful little great grandchildren: Corbin, Nessa and Julian of Marengo, IL and Rocco and Cullen of Fort Myers, FL. Also surviving are 22 nieces and nephews.



Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, her brothers John (Gert) Farrell and Raymond (Betty) Farrell, and her sister Mary (John) Haskett. Special family members also deceased are her niece, Aileen Buckley and nephews Kevin and Jerry Farrell, James and William Krause, and great nephew John "Jack" Lane.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock. A private interment will take place on Friday. A Celebration of Fran's life will be held in the summer. Funeral arrangements were assisted by Alta Vista Mortuary, Salinas, CA.



For more information, contact Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 815-338-1710 or at www.slmcfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary