Frances G. Hermonson



Born: October 12, 1918



Died: March 10, 2019



Frances Grace nee Perenchio Hermonson, 100, of Harvard passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019.



She was born as the first of a set of identical twins on October 12, 1918, to Martin and Dominica nee Bottino Perenchio. On October 12, 1946 she married Alexander Joseph Hermonson at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harvard.



Frances otherwise known as"Ma", "Nona" or "Fran" was a devout catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 80 years. She belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society and was a lifelong member of the Moose. She was a hard worker and loved the fact that she grew up on the Perenchio Dairy Farm that her father started. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and turn them into a friend.



Left to cherish her memory are her children: John and wife Marla Hermonson of Harvard, Richard Hermonson of Harvard, Andy and wife Pat of Stuart, FL and Kate Hermonson of Norman, OK; 11 grandchildren and their spouses; 7 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons: Pete and Joe Hermonson; daughter in law: Martha Hermonson; granddaughter: Carly Hermonson; as well as her five siblings.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front St. Harvard, IL 60033.



Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. Rosary Service Friday, June 21, 2019 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Harvard, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harvard, IL. A private family inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home. Sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net Published in the Northwest Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary