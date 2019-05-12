Northwest Herald Obituaries
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Frances Giosa

Frances Giosa Obituary
Frances Giosa

Born: October 3, 1918

Died: May 8, 2019

Frances Giosa, 100 of Huntley, died peacefully. May 8, 2019

Visitation will be on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, from 9:00 am until the time of the Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Internment will be in St. Albert's Cemetery in Heber Springs, AR. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be directed to the or Heartland Hospice.

Frances was born October 3, 1918 the daughter of Xavier and Mary Wojtkiewicz. On October 22, 1946 she married Louis Anthony Giosa. Frances was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing Bingo. She was a wonderful cook.

She is survived by her daughter Jeanette (Steve) Bell, her grandchildren, Craig (Megan Hutnick) Pepoon, Jenice (Paul Zutten) Pepoon and Matthew (Diana) Bell. And by her great grandchildren, Jonathan and Lillian Bell, by her sister, Wanda Meschewski and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, and ten siblings.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 12, 2019
