|
|
Frances Mark Zabinski
Born: October 24, 1952
Died: June 19, 2019
Frances Mark Zabinski, 66, of Colorado Springs, formerly of Woodstock, peacefully passed June 19th in Colorado Springs. Frances was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. A graduate of North Central College. Earlier in her life she was a talented costume and scenic designer who after the birth of her children became a beloved and dedicated 5th grade teacher in the Cary school district. She was known for her ability to provide help to those who needed it most. Her passions included reading, especially mysteries, gardening and travel.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Jan Edmund Zabinski, her twin children, Andrew and Sascha Zabinski and grandchildren Cayden & Finley Zabinski.
There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, August 4th, 1pm to 5pm. Remembrances and a champagne toast will take place at 4pm. The celebration will take place at the Onion Pub & Brewery, 22221 North Pepper Road, Lake Barrington.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019