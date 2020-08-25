1/1
Frances Miskoci Gale
Frances Miskoci Gale

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the loss of Frances Miskoci Gale, 86, who passed away peacefully at home in Johnsburg, Illinois on August 17, 2020.

She was born in Chicago to the late Stanley J. and Magdalena (nee Franczak) Rusin and grew up in the Humboldt Park area. Widowed at age 41, Fran married Dave Gale in 1979, and later moved to Johnsburg where they started Preferred Graphics, a printing company they operated for over 30 years.

Dedicated to her family, Fran loved hosting parties and reunions. She also enjoyed home renovation, dancing, road trips, musical theatre, reading the latest in suspense and historical fiction, and playing a mean game of Scrabble. And though she happily shared her signature kapusta recipe with anyone who asked, no one will ever be able to make it taste as good as she did.

Frances will be lovingly remembered by her husband, David B. Gale, her children, Pamela (Kurt Johnson) Miskoci and Steven (Rick Ehredt) Miskoci, stepchildren David Gale Jr, Randy Gale and Barbara Gale (John Ebner), step-grandchildren Lily, Nicolas, Autumn and Allison, along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare or the Ellis Island Foundation.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
