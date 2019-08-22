|
|
Frances Platt Wright
GONE, BUT NEVER, EVER FORGOTTEN.
Join us as we come together to celebrate the life of Frances "Franny" Platt Wright.
We will gather on September 7, 2019 from 1 PM to 5 PM at The Wave Bar and Grill in Johnsburg, IL. This fun, intimate neighborhood bar, grill and motel is a very short walk from the neighborhood in which Fran was raised and spent her formative years with many of her best friends. It is also on the grounds where she hosted her wedding reception. All who knew Franny are invited to enjoy food, drink and camaraderie and to share stories, laughs, and recollections of this wonderful, fun-loving character. Bring some memories, a "secret??" and perhaps some photographs. Please pass this invitation on to any and all friends and acquaintances who may not have received it. Let's make this the party Franny would have planned. Let's celebrate her life the way she would have wanted. (Heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks and juices will be provided)
RSVP: [email protected]
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 22, 2019