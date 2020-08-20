1/
Francis I. Di Fatta
1940 - 2020
Francis I. Di Fatta

Born: January 1, 1940

Died: August 17, 2020

Francis I. Di Fatta, 80 St. Charles, died August 17, 2020. Semper Fidelis.

He was born January 1, 1940 in Racine, WI. The son of the late Ignatius and Rita Di Fatta.

He is survived by his wife Karen. Three brothers, John Di Fatta, Robert (Eleanor) Di Fatta, and Edward (Vicki) Di Fatta. And many loved extended family members.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

For more, information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
