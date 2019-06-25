Francis J. Murray



Born: May 19, 1933; in Chicago, IL



Died: une 22, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Francis J. Murray, 86, of Crystal Lake.



Frank was born May 19, 1933 in Chicago to John James and Anna Marie Murray. He passed away peacefully June 22, 2019 at his home in Crystal Lake, surrounded by his loving family.



Frank was a lifelong resident of Crystal Lake. He was a Senior Programmer Analyst for the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. He single-handedly wrote and supported the traffic system which handled al the moving violations for the City of Chicago, the Illinois State Police, and roughly 130 suburban police agencies. Frank was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan who enjoyed "placing a bet" every now and then. He had a great appreciation for music, family, art, food, travel, and was a hopeless romantic.



Frank is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lorraine; children, Lori (Steve) Murray, Rose (Kevin) Gjerde, Kathleen (John Saylor) Hendle, and Colleen (Mike) Murray; grandchildren, Cindy, Brandi, Kyle, Christina, Tamara, Ron, Jonathan, George, and Emma; and great grandchildren, Sadie, Dalton, Hunter, Paxton, and Riley Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, and four sisters.



Memorial visitation will be 4pm until the Celebration of Life at 7pm, Saturday, June 29th at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake.



Memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences. Published in the Northwest Herald from June 25 to June 26, 2019